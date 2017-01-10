See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Courtney Jr works at Arkansas Neurology & Epilepsy Center PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Neurology & Epilepsy Center PA
    5100 W 12th St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 633-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467418228
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Courtney Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Courtney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Courtney Jr works at Arkansas Neurology & Epilepsy Center PA in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Courtney Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Courtney Jr has seen patients for Syncope, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtney Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

