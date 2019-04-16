Dr. William Hooks III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooks III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hooks III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2880
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The first surgery of my life, gallbladder removal, he put me right at ease! He spoke with me twice beforehand and made sure I was comfortable and fully aware of everything. His nurses highly recommended him as well which helped so much! The staff at both the Scotts Hill branch and main Hospital in Wilmington NC were all just so amazing to me! They really make you feel you are the only one at the hospital! Thank you all for giving me my life back! FOREVER GRATEFUL!!! Tabitha Allen Hollyridge NC
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225249253
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- General Surgery
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Hooks III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooks III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooks III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooks III has seen patients for Wound Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooks III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooks III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooks III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooks III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooks III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.