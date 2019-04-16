Overview

Dr. William Hooks III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hooks III works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.