Dr. Willie Yu, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Willie Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Yu works at Willie M Yu MD in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Center for Universal Surgery PC
    6550 Mercantile Dr E Ste 104, Frederick, MD 21703 (301) 668-0888

  Frederick Health Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr. Yu is an excellent pain specialist. He is very compassionate and always takes time to talk with me about my chronic condition and the options for treatment. Also, his staff Laura and Betty have always been very friendly, knowledgeable with DOL-related items, courteous and accommodating. I highly recommend Dr. Yu’s practice.
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    41 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1881634491
    SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Willie Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

