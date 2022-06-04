Dr. Willie Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willie Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Willie Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson works at
Natura Dermatology/Cosmetics1120 Bayview Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 763-4331
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Had MOHS surgery in two place was treated excellently and promptly. He is really knowledgeable and personable. Office is inviting and very clean. Staff is courteous and considerate of your time.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043328230
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Pembroke State University
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
