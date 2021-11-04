Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willie Ong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Willie Ong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Ong works at
Locations
Heart Institute of Brownsville213 HEART DR, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (210) 431-4503
William J Elkins MD844 Central Blvd Ste 280, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 281-0945
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. TeoOng was very professional and explained my bloodwork results. Always patient, caring and listens to my concerns. Megan who took my weight and blood pressure was very nice and friendly. Enjoyed my visit.
About Dr. Willie Ong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346247939
Education & Certifications
- Berkshire Med Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
