Overview

Dr. Willie Ong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Ong works at Heart Institute of Brownsville in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.