Dr. Willie Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Willie Lawrence, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Lakeland Heart and Vascular3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 110, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Better Health and Wellness100 W Main St, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 DirectionsMondayClosedTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeland Heart and Vascular61 N SAINT JOSEPH AVE, Niles, MI 49120 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeland Heart and Vascular6559 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038 Directions
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
H e saved My life 10 years ago.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851345466
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
