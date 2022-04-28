Dr. Goffney Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goffney Jr works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates3300 E South St Ste 201, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 531-9272
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience is that Dr. Goffney was easy to talk with, explained things in appropriate detail, answered all questions and I never felt rushed. He was confident in approaching the task though my condition (mesenteric cyst) was uncommon. After the surgery, he visited every day while I recovered in the hospital (nine days - doesn't he take a day off?). I'm no expert but the nurses were greatly impressed by the quality of Dr. Goffney's work (He modestly explained that he is something of a perfectionist). It was as pleasant an experience as could be (No, bowel surgery is never pleasant but you know what I mean).
About Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
