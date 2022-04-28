Overview

Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goffney Jr works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.