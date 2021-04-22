Dr. Willie Cornay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Cornay works at
Locations
-
1
Ent & Allergy Associates PC516 Brookwood Blvd Fl 2, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 206-0267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornay?
Dr. Cornay has been our family’s ENT for years. I have a myriad of medical issues as well as the sinus and ear issues for which I see Dr Cornay and he knows how each medical issue impacts the others. We trust Dr. Cornay. We also have two special needs children, now adults, who see Dr. Cornay. He has an incredible rapport with them! His entire staff is caring and knowledgeable. They always return phone calls. Dr. Cornay and his staff are top notch!
About Dr. Willie Cornay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417988452
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital|University of Alabama Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornay works at
Dr. Cornay has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.