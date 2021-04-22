See All Otolaryngologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Willie Cornay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Cornay works at Ent & Allergy Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ent & Allergy Associates PC
    516 Brookwood Blvd Fl 2, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 206-0267

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Pharyngitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Deafness
Dizziness
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Ear Tube Placement
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr. Cornay has been our family’s ENT for years. I have a myriad of medical issues as well as the sinus and ear issues for which I see Dr Cornay and he knows how each medical issue impacts the others. We trust Dr. Cornay. We also have two special needs children, now adults, who see Dr. Cornay. He has an incredible rapport with them! His entire staff is caring and knowledgeable. They always return phone calls. Dr. Cornay and his staff are top notch!
    L. Davis — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Willie Cornay, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417988452
    Education & Certifications

    • Uab Hospital
    • Uab Hospital|University of Alabama Hospital
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Willie Cornay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cornay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cornay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cornay works at Ent & Allergy Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cornay’s profile.

    Dr. Cornay has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

