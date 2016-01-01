Dr. Willie Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willie Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Willie Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
W L Brown Medical Corporation6225 N Fresno St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 265-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Willie Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043300874
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicine Central San Joaquin Valley Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.