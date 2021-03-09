See All Periodontists in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. William Zinney, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Zinney, DDS

Periodontics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Zinney, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Periodontics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry.

Dr. Zinney works at Arendt William DMD in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Arendt William DMD
    110 Bastille Way # C, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 228-4001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Cone Beam 3D Imaging
Gum Disease
Bone Grafting
Cone Beam 3D Imaging
Gum Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Nobel Teeth in an Hour™ Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zinney?

    Mar 09, 2021
    Amazing, I just love him! I'm a travel nurse living in another state and working in Georgia. His office always does their best to work with my schedule. Being a nurse, I had taken care of a lot of people over the years but I had not taken good care of myself. I needed a referral for some additional dental work, but the group Dr Zinney referred me to was not in my insurance network. On his DAY OFF when he wasn't even in the office, Dr Zinney asked me to send him a list of my in-network providers so that we could find the right person for the next step of my process. He's an angel!
    Amanda — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Zinney, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Zinney, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zinney to family and friends

    Dr. Zinney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zinney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Zinney, DDS.

    About Dr. William Zinney, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659409878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Department Of Periodontics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Zinney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zinney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zinney works at Arendt William DMD in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Zinney’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Zinney, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.