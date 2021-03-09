Dr. William Zinney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zinney, DDS
Dr. William Zinney, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Periodontics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry.
Arendt William DMD110 Bastille Way # C, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 228-4001
Amazing, I just love him! I'm a travel nurse living in another state and working in Georgia. His office always does their best to work with my schedule. Being a nurse, I had taken care of a lot of people over the years but I had not taken good care of myself. I needed a referral for some additional dental work, but the group Dr Zinney referred me to was not in my insurance network. On his DAY OFF when he wasn't even in the office, Dr Zinney asked me to send him a list of my in-network providers so that we could find the right person for the next step of my process. He's an angel!
- Periodontics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Emory University Department Of Periodontics
- Emory University School of Dentistry
Dr. Zinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinney speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.