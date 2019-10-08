Dr. William Zink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zink, MD
Overview
Dr. William Zink, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Zink works at
Locations
William P Zink MD2909 N Orange Ave Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-0088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Zink every person who will ask me!
About Dr. William Zink, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1073518445
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
