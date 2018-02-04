Overview

Dr. William Zimmerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Metrowest Ear Nose & Throat in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.