Dr. William Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Zimmerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
-
1
Metrowest Ear Nose & Throat61 Lincoln St Ste 207, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-6124Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Milford Regional Medical Center14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 473-1190
-
3
Metrowest Ear Nose & Throat91 Water St Ste 302, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 478-0941Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr.Zimmerman by my sons pcp and I’ve always been happy when bringing my son to see him. He’s very good at his job and is always very good with my son. My complaint is there front desk staff. The two women up front are incredibly rude and seem annoyed that they have to greet you when you walk in. Even on the phone they always have an attitude. I recommend going to dr Zimmerman but be prepared for rude front desk staff.Should deffinietly look into replacing them
About Dr. William Zimmerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639265614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
