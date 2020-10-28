Dr. William Zeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Zeller, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Zeller works at
Locations
Doctor W. Patrick Zeller2001 N Gary Ave Ste 240, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 416-4501
Academic Endo Metablsm/Nutritn1315 Macom Dr Ste 7, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 416-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have had such a great experience with Dr. Zellar! He is great with my son in treating him with growth hormones. He makes sure he relates to the child and speaks to them directly. I'm very impressed with his practice!!
About Dr. William Zeller, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1699738922
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeller works at
Dr. Zeller has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.