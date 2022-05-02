Dr. William Zato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zato, DO
Overview
Dr. William Zato, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Crown Point Clinic1121 S Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-7000
-
2
Nwi Behavioral & Addiction Medicine LLC7805 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 742-7328
-
3
Franciscan Physician Network12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste B201, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Zato, is that he genuinely cares and listens to, as to what brought you to his care. I've know Dr.Zato for a long time, he was my primary care physician through my daughter's pregnancy. He always provides the best service for each individual patient.
About Dr. William Zato, DO
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497796809
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Osteopathic Hosp
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.