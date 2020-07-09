Dr. William Zambrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zambrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zambrano, MD
Overview
Dr. William Zambrano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zambrano works at
Locations
-
1
Laservision Eye Care Center15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 210, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 825-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zambrano?
Just about 5 minutes wait. Maria responsible for making appointments makes you feel good. A great, nice, and professional attitude; for me the best in the front office. Dr. Zambrano is second to none. Just a great Eye doctor and human being!
About Dr. William Zambrano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619997764
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zambrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zambrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zambrano works at
Dr. Zambrano has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zambrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zambrano speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.