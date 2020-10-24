Dr. William Zaks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zaks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Zaks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Forks, ND. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.
Dr. Zaks works at
Locations
-
1
ALTRU HEALTH SYSTEM, Grand Forks, ND1380 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (701) 780-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Altru Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaks has always been very helpful and kind to me, and has always been very helpful with all of my needs and doesn’t make me feel judged in any way, when we talk about my weight he is more so trying to be helpful and caring. He does an awesome job
About Dr. William Zaks, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437249307
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
