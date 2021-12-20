Dr. William Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Young, MD
Overview
Dr. William Young, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Locations
William M. Young M.d. A Medical Corporation11770 Warner Ave Ste 226, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-8571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr.Young for 25 years . I am so grateful for his patience and preserverence with anyone. He knows when to call 911. He is a military trained physician.
About Dr. William Young, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1073537098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
