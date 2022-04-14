Dr. Yetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Yetter, MD
Overview
Dr. William Yetter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Yetter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pegasus Psychiatric and Wellness Center4854 Haygood Rd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 468-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yetter?
I was a patient of Dr. Yetter's when his practice was in Richmond Va. My main complaint was OCD and anxiety from the OCD. He talked me down from thinking I going crazy. He explained how OCD affects the brain. He listened to me and would talk to me on the phone if I called with a any questions. My OCD eventualy imptoved emine sly after he prescribed Luvox for me. He's a great phsyciatrist! 5 stars.
About Dr. William Yetter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1346212230
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Hampton Roads
- Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yetter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yetter works at
Dr. Yetter has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yetter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.