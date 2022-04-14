Overview

Dr. William Yetter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Yetter works at Pegasus Psychiatric & Wellness Center in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.