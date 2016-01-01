Dr. William Yarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Yarbrough, MD
Overview
Dr. William Yarbrough, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
-
2
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarbrough?
About Dr. William Yarbrough, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912193087
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
Dr. Yarbrough has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarbrough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.