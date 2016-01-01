Overview

Dr. William Yarbrough, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Yarbrough works at Lexington Cardiology in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.