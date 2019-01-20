Overview

Dr. William Yarbrough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Yarbrough works at Trident Cardiology Associates - Semmerville in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Walterboro, SC and Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.