Overview

Dr. William Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Renal Consultants Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.