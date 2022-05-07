Dr. William Yancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Yancey, MD
Overview
Dr. William Yancey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yancey works at
Locations
-
1
Houston - Stephen Esses6560 Fannin St Ste 1016, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (346) 351-2948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
www.geminipain.com17450 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (832) 848-0002
-
3
Yancey Pain & Spine9200 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (346) 351-2948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yancey?
I saw Dr. Yancey. I had seen other PM Dr’s in the past. Several actually where I moved from. I can say without a doubt with Dr.y you’re in amazing hands. Sometimes he could be quite and I guess sometimes I didn’t realize what he was trying to tell me. I wish I would have realized that then bc I take him back in a heartbeat. He knows what he’s doing. And he WILL do all he can to help your pain. And he’s not what these other FEW on here say. If it’s his professional opinion you need medication intervention he will take action. But I totally understand trying to avoid anyone getting on them unless they have to. THANK YOU Dr. Y for all you did!!! You helped me more than you know. I will miss you and your staff(Roxy too :)) Thanks for always being so kind and understanding.
About Dr. William Yancey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396989067
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Tulane Univ
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yancey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yancey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yancey works at
Dr. Yancey has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yancey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yancey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yancey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.