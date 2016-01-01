See All Radiation Oncologists in Salisbury, MD
Dr. William Woods, MD

Radiation Oncology
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Woods, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Woods works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Seaford, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peninsula Regional Medical Center
    100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 543-7000
    Oncology and Hematology P.A.
    701 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 628-6344

Hospital Affiliations
  • TidalHealth Nanticoke
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    About Dr. William Woods, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275561011
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woods has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

