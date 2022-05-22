Overview

Dr. William Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Lehigh in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

