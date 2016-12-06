Dr. Wood III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Wood III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wood III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Locations
Eastern Surgical52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 308, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3025Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and concerned about my issue. Great manner!
About Dr. William Wood III, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710095310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood III works at
Dr. Wood III has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.