Overview

Dr. William Wong Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong Sr works at Hawaii Dermatology & Surgery Inc. in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.