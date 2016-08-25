Dr. William Wong Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wong Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wong Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wong Sr works at
Locations
Hawaii Dermatology & Surgery Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 703, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7938
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong Sr?
Not sure why Dr. Wong has so many bad reviews because he's always been great whenever I've come in to see him. Ive been a patent of Dr. Wong for over 13 years and have never experienced any problems. He listens to my concerns, is very honest and forthcoming with his treatment recommendations and does not fill your head with unrealistic exoectations. I absolutely love him and have recommended him to my friends and family. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!
About Dr. William Wong Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457382772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong Sr works at
Dr. Wong Sr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong Sr speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.