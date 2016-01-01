See All Dermatologists in Aiea, HI
Dr. William Wong Jr, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Wong Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Wong Jr works at Hawaii Dermatology & Surgery Inc. in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawaii Dermatology & Surgery Inc.
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 703, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 487-7938
    Pan Pacific Laser
    1440 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1212, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 487-7938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Wong Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144270042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Dermatology Vet Affairs Med Ctr-W La, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Santa Clara University
    Undergraduate School

