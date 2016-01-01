Overview

Dr. William Wong Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong Jr works at Hawaii Dermatology & Surgery Inc. in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.