Dr. William Wong, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Wong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
William S Wong D.p.m. P.A.927 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 686-1081
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong helped me as a parent understand why my child was walking the way he was and helped correct his problem. Dr was very polite and knowledgeable! He had no idea how I carried my son, yet knew exactly what went on as if he had known me during the pregnancy. He is an educated individual and I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of help. From heel pain, broken bones, ankle sprains, bunions, calluses, fungus, infections, ingrown nails and much more; He has a great skill in the field in which he studied! Thank you so much for helping me and my family! My aunt and cousin have also seen Dr. Wong and are all grateful for his kindness and enjoyed very minute we spent in the office. We walk to a better beat with your help Dr. Wong! Thank you for everything you have done! I appreciate you as well as the office manager whom helped me setup our appointments. I have recommended others and will continue to inform anyone in need of a great doctor.
About Dr. William Wong, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003884917
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
