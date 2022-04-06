See All Psychiatrists in Bartlett, TN
Dr. William Wolters, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Wolters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Wolters works at The Psychiatry Group in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Cordova, TN and Jonesboro, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Group Pllc
    3173 Kirby Whitten Rd Ste 104, Bartlett, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 384-8040
  2. 2
    Martha A Gordon MD PC
    150 Timber Creek Dr Ste 6, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 751-4430
  3. 3
    Life Strategies Counselin Incorporated
    1217 Stone St, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 972-1268
  4. 4
    Life Strategies Counseling Inc.
    2200 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 972-1268

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 06, 2022
    Very kind and knowledgeable.
    About Dr. William Wolters, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376650481
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Wolters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

