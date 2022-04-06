Dr. William Wolters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wolters, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wolters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Locations
Psychiatry Group Pllc3173 Kirby Whitten Rd Ste 104, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 384-8040
Martha A Gordon MD PC150 Timber Creek Dr Ste 6, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 751-4430
Life Strategies Counselin Incorporated1217 Stone St, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 972-1268
Life Strategies Counseling Inc.2200 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 972-1268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. William Wolters, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolters works at
