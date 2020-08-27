Dr. William Wittenborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wittenborn, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wittenborn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Wittenborn Plastic Surgery & Sky Med Spa14131 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 561-2313
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today i went to Dr Witterborn for abnormal mole surgery.. Shame on me for not knowing the wonderful assistance name but she was absolutely AWESOME...I really wished I could have hugged her on my way our! Dr Witterborn was wonderful as well..very personable,putting me at ease and great expertise as far as the surgery he performed on me.. Thank you both so much.. Marilyn Richardson
About Dr. William Wittenborn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710983218
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
- St George's University
- University of North Carolina
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
