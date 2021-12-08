Overview

Dr. William Wise, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wise works at OhioHeatlh Colon and Rectal Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.