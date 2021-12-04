See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. William Winter, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Winter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Winter works at Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, PC in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    1410 Rolkin Ct Ste 101, Charlottesville, VA 22911 (434) 293-9149

Hospital Affiliations
  Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Alzheimer's Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Sleep Apnea
Alzheimer's Disease
Autoimmune Diseases

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
Infantile Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parasomnia
Parasomnias
Parkinson's Disease
Periodic Limb Movement Disease
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Sleep Deprivation
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia
Sleep Sex
Sleep Terror Disorder
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder
Sleep-Talking
Sleep-Walking
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Gateway Health Plan
    Golden Rule
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Optima Health
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Dec 04, 2021
    Dr. Winter saved my life. He was the one person who did not write me off, listened, and was intelligent enough to see I wasn't a cut and dry case. He is honest and blunt, yet still extremely kind and compassionate- something that is actually quite difficult to find in a healthcare provider. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Winter and his office.
    About Dr. William Winter, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1841264942
    Education & Certifications

    University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
    University of Virginia
    Emory University
    University of Virginia
    Sleep Medicine
