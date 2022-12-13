Dr. William Winter III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Winter III, MD
Dr. William Winter III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
Dr. Winter III works at
1
Ohsu-cho Beaverton15700 SW Greystone Ct, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (971) 262-9043
2
Compass Oncology West9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-7403
3
Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Compass Oncology - West12123 Sw 69th Ave, Tigard, OR 97223 Directions (971) 708-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology - Tualatin19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 400, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-8654Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Winter is a wonderful, compassionate Oncologist who I would highly recommend. He truly listens to and cares for his patients as do his PRN's. I have absolutely appreciated all of my care with Dr. Winter, his staff and the staff at Compass Oncology throughout the years.
- Oncology
- English
- 1295716496
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Or Hlth Scis Univ
Dr. Winter III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winter III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winter III works at
Dr. Winter III has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.