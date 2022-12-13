Overview

Dr. William Winter III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Med Ctr



Dr. Winter III works at Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR, Tigard, OR and Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.