Overview

Dr. William Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital



Dr. Wilson works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.