Dr. William Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at East Falls Cardiovas Thor Sgy in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.