Dr. William Wilson, MD
Dr. William Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Womens Care Center of Eastern Idaho2860 Channing Way Ste 112, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 524-4381
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr Wilson for years. He has helped me tremendously. His bedside manner is fantastic and he takes pride in his work and pleasing his patients. I have been extremely happy with him and work ethic. He has successfully operated on my husband after a fall from the top of a ladder, done a tummy tuck on my daughter and has done liposuction, Botox and fillers on me. I will continue to see him and gladly recommend him to anyone who wants the best.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Providence Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Kansas State University
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
