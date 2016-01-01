Overview

Dr. William Wilson III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Wilson III works at Parkview Physicians Group - Cardiology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN and Lagrange, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.