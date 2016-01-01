Dr. Wilson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Wilson III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wilson III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Wilson III works at
Locations
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Parkview Noble Hospital401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 266-5260
Parkview Lagrange Hospital207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 266-5700Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Parkview Hospital2231 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 266-5700
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Wilson III, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043202914
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson III works at
Dr. Wilson III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson III speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.