Dr. William Wiggins, MD
Dr. William Wiggins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Neurologic Associates PC41 E Ashland St, Doylestown, PA 18901
- Doylestown Hospital
I had experienced my third stroke, I was very off-balance, feeling dizzy, and Dr Wiggins made me feel at ease. Very caring and competent. Recommended physical therapy, and a follow up.
About Dr. William Wiggins, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
