Overview

Dr. William Wiedemer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Wiedemer works at Advanced Reg Ctr Foot/Ankle in Altoona, PA with other offices in Tyrone, PA, Huntingdon, PA and State College, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.