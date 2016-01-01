Dr. William Wiedemer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wiedemer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Wiedemer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Wiedemer works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Regional Center for Ankle and Foot Care711 Logan Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 943-3668
-
2
Advanced Regional Center for Ankle and Foot Care154 Hospital Dr Ste 4, Tyrone, PA 16686 Directions (814) 684-0410
-
3
Womens & Pediatric Care Ct Broad Top Area Med Ct1225 Warm Springs Ave Fl 3, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 644-6610
- 4 2590 Park Center Blvd, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiedemer?
About Dr. William Wiedemer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528027794
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiedemer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiedemer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiedemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiedemer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedemer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.