Dr. William Wickwire, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wickwire, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Locations
Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 798-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr W has provided excellent services to me for years. I’m Grateful to Dr. W & his wonderful teams in Torrance & Palos Verdes.
About Dr. William Wickwire, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Brown U Affil
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Williams College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wickwire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wickwire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wickwire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wickwire has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wickwire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wickwire speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickwire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickwire.
