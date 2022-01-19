Dr. William Whyte II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyte II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whyte II, MD
Overview
Dr. William Whyte II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Whyte II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Pain Physicians LLC457 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 861-7246
-
2
Minden Medical Center1 Medical Plaza Pl, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (318) 861-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whyte II?
New staff is more attentive and takes care of mediation refills in a timely manner! Dr. Whyte is by far the most knowledgeable Spine Specialists in Shreveport,LA by takeing a more therapeutic approach to help with pain. He makes sure the necessary insurance requirements are meet to help you get the care you need!
About Dr. William Whyte II, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821060476
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whyte II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whyte II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whyte II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whyte II works at
Dr. Whyte II has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Postoperative Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whyte II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Whyte II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whyte II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whyte II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whyte II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.