Dr. William Whitson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Whitson works at Whitson Vision in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.