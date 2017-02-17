Overview

Dr. William Whitley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Whitley works at Danalynn Guasteferro Dpm PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.