Overview

Dr. William Whitehead III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Whitehead III works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.