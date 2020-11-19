Dr. William Wharton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wharton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wharton III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wharton III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Wharton III works at
Locations
Asheville Cardiology Associates-sylva
5 VANDERBILT PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803
Transylvania Regional Hospital
260 Hospital Dr, Brevard, NC 28712
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Wharton today after moving here from Florida. I was quite impressed that he had read my file and new my history without me having to reiterate it all. He explained everything very well and was extremely polite. "Chairside manner" was respectful. I greatly appreciate that he drives from Asheville to service our community in Highlands.
About Dr. William Wharton III, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326044454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
