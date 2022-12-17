Dr. William Whang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whang, MD
Overview
Dr. William Whang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Memorial Medical Center, Stanislaus Surgical Hospital and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Locations
Briggsmore Specialty Center1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4740Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sutter Gould - Tracy Eaton Family Practice445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 830-4062Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4740
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was fantastic! My visit was quick but Informative. I usually feel anxious going to the drs but i didnt this time. That is worth 5 stars on its own.
About Dr. William Whang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1790734192
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
