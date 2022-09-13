Dr. William Whaley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whaley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whaley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Whaley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blue Ridge, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Whaley works at
Locations
Geo Can Spec Affl N Sd Hosp Cnr101 Riverstone Vis Ste 102, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (706) 258-4140
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A few years ago, I went to Dr. Whaley for possible Leukemia, according to another doctor. Dr. Whaley was straight forward, pleasant, easy to talk to, and intensely interested in diagnosing and treating my condition. I had complete faith in his ability to perform effective procedures and recommend the best bone marrow specialist. I never had any negative experiences with Dr. Whaley. Love him! And would recommend him to anyone who had a blood disorder.
About Dr. William Whaley, MD
- Hematology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1679551261
Education & Certifications
- Emory Hosps
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Whaley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whaley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whaley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whaley works at
Dr. Whaley has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whaley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Whaley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whaley.
