Dr. William Wester, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Wester works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Did an excellent job on my hip replacement. He was kind and caring.
About Dr. William Wester, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wester has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wester.
