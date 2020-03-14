Dr. Wengs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Wengs, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wengs, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Locations
William Wengs MD2009 Botulph Rd Ste 500, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 986-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to see Dr Wang's by my orthopedic surgeon for a nerve damage exam. It was one of the most thorough and caring exams I have ever had in my life. Dr. Wengs is very easy going and explains everything he is doing in a simple and informative manner. Amanda, the Drs. Assistant and office manager, was more than professional and caring as well. I couldn't say enough good things about my visit.
About Dr. William Wengs, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649363649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wengs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wengs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wengs has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wengs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wengs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wengs.
