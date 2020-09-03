Dr. William Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Welch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Welch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Pennsylvania Hospital801 Spruce St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-6700
Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab235 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Welch saved my life. I had been in extreme unrelenting pain for 13 months as a result of an l3-l5 fusion (not performed Dr. Welch). During our first consult, Dr. Welch not only reviewed the observations from my MRI and x-rays but also took the time to understand which surgical option offered the best chance to meet my goals. In the end we chose to do a full revision. The operation took over 7 hours and was a compete success. Since my spine issues are degenerative I'm sure I'll be seeing Dr. Welch again and that's fine with me.
About Dr. William Welch, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|Weiler Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
