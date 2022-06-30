Dr. Welch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Welch, DMD
Overview
Dr. William Welch, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
-
1
Practice4099 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 Directions (239) 204-5303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
Explained procedure and commenced the repair of my broken tooth. Excellent job.
About Dr. William Welch, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1114586005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.